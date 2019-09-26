The magic of a single glance: what are the signs of the zodiac can conjure
To become a true mage, you must be born under a certain sign of the Zodiac. Astrologers have noticed that only three representatives of the zodiacal constellation do have supernatural abilities.
Black angel
Powerful occult abilities this person delight and horrify at the same time. Deep emotional sensitivity, the gift of clairvoyance, the unrivalled talent of the manipulator — all this characterizes a real sorcerer. Scorpio can “read” any human to predict his actions in advance. If you control — it is impossible to escape.
The intuition of the Scorpio exact, and this is especially true in relationships with loved ones. Representatives of the sign cleverly affect the human psyche, inspire the “right” thoughts with his hypnotic stare.
The planet-patron of the Pluton has also given them access to black magic. If desired, the Scorpions can easily cause harm to another person, brutally settle accounts with offenders. However, this outer body symbolizes not only death and destruction but also rebirth, spiritual transformation.
So you took advantage of the evil forces characterizes the rather low level of development of the sign. Advanced Scorpions skillfully control your subconscious mind can easily cope with any energy attack. The presence of the family of such a person is the best protection from damage and magical curses.
A good magician
Air signs intellectual curiosity often leads them to a fascination with the esoteric. They are interested in everything related to human communication, and control masses of people. And if Libra with Gemini focus on establishing themselves in the communication, the Aquarius with the help of the information obtained, designing the future.
It is the architect of the starry ways, a great innovator and soothsayer. He uses only white magic, as completely deprived feelings of envy. In contrast to the same Scorpion, he prefers team work to fierce competition. The ruler planet Uranus has given this sign a taste for everything unusual, mysterious and mystical.
And mental capacity of the representative of the air element allows the Aquarius to hold fine mental analysis of the surrounding world. It is easy to anticipate revolutionary events and avant-garde discoveries. Brilliant ideas of Aquarius contribute to the evolution of humanity.
To develop their abilities, the representatives of the sign can use a variety of tools, from predictive astrology and numerology — to Buddhist meditation in Nirvana. Important is the support of loved ones, and feedback.
Aquarius you need to see firsthand how his ideas become a reality. This gives a person energy, helps to conjure the present. Like good magicians, they tend to tell people only the good. About the unkind things the same prudent silence.
The guardian
If the two previous warlock use their inner abilities, this mystic relies entirely on external forces. Many things come to him in a dream: enough Cancer to get up at dawn, and write down your vision on paper to see how they come true. Belonging to the water element protects his loved ones from any negative consequences of magic. No slander or damage not able to break his armor. Innate intuition of the sign also contributes to a correct interpretation of what he saw.
They clarify the hidden message of their dreams through cards, runes, dice, coffee grounds. Subtle analysis helps a person to avoid any trouble, the bad guys. Cancers also perfectly feel their loved ones, can prevent the approach of the slightest danger. Often this can be done even at a great distance. Sorcerers Cancers also called for what they are with your eyes closed can make a safe route, walk along the only true path out of the hundreds possible.