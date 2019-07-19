The main beauty of Ukraine, a match made in Golf: the best photos

Contestants for the title of “Miss Ukraine 2019” passed another test — they took part in the tournament in women’s Golf. Before the competition the girls were learning the game of Golf, the first training session with experienced coaches of Ukraine, members of the PGA of Ukraine, got acquainted with the etiquette of competitions at the training facilities of the club, and then fought for first place.

Competition girls are treated with the utmost seriousness, showing not only his mastery of stick, but showing restraint and character.

The winners of the tournament were just three girls with the same number of points: Nikityuk Anastasiya (Kiev region)

Weaver, Julia (Odessa region)

Elena Zakharchuk (Winnitca region)

It is possible that among the participants there were potential stars of the sport.

 

Recall now contenders for the title of “Miss Ukraine” are qualifying stages. The final show, during which will be called the winner of the honorary title, will take place on September 12.

Among the contenders for the crown appeared and the sister of the Director of competition Victoria the Chios Marina.

The organizers of the competition were invited to visit the show is the first lady of the United States, the Melania trump.

