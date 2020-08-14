The main buyers of Ukrainian weapons
Photo: ukroboronprom.com.ua
Income from exports amounted to approximately 145 million dollars
A significant profit state concern received from the supply to China of equipment and components to the technology of the Navy.
Ukroboronprom estimated exports for the first half, which amounted to nearly 145 million dollars. About it reports a press-the centre of GK on August 14.
The Group noted that, despite the global pandemic and the efforts of exporters allowed to enter into approximately 140 export contracts with 36 countries of the world.
The TOP 10 countries are the main importers of Ukrainian products, the export share of which amounted to 85%, are: China, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Jordan, Vietnam, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Ethiopia.
Among the significant export deliveries (over $ 5 million) in the first half of 2020, it should be noted the supply to China of equipment and components to the technique the Navy, as well as the provision of R & D at aircraft engine-building theme, deliveries to Turkey radar and related products, the supply to Jordan of the component parts for missile weapons, as well as the provision of services on repair of aircraft engines for Vietnam.
In the regional structure of international transfers of military goods is dominated by Asia-Pacific region — 56% of all deliveries. The share of European countries in the regional structure of exports of arms and military equipment grew to 19%, in 2019 it was 13% and in 2013 — only 3%.
The third geographic market is the domestic military products is the middle East and North Africa 18%.
In the structure of exports of arms and military equipment traditionally ranks first deliveries of aviation equipment, services in repair and modernization and supply of spare parts to it 30% in the naval engineering sector was 25%, armored vehicles and air defense equipment — 16% and 14%, respectively.
The largest contracts concluded in the first half of 2020, was to supply air defense systems to countries in Europe and America, high-precision weapons in one of the countries of the Middle East.
Introduction the main partners of Ukraine in the area of quarantine measures led to the cancellation of all exhibition events, official visits, most of the meetings and negotiations, testing and acceptance of the work, which in turn has complicated the implementation of the contracts and lowered the average export / import of products and services on average by one third compared to the same period last year.
