The main causes of acne
Often get rid of such defects is possible by changing the diet.
As you know, the summer people are very susceptible to skin rashes, which may precede by several factors. About them and about how to deal with them says a dermatologist from the medical University of Bukovyna Marina Storozhuk.
According to the specialist, dermatosis is a chronic skin disease, which can manifest itself as a rash on the cheeks, cheekbones, forehead, nose, etc. This disease tends to have a protracted course, and the occurrence of relapses.
Marina Storozhuk said that most often this problem occurs on a background of a beach tan. This is because the sun is reduced local skin immunity, and increases the secretion of sebum, which only exacerbates the problem. In addition, the cause may be the most banal: Smoking, drinking alcohol, eating hot and spicy food. These factors are dangerous because they dilate cutaneous blood vessels, is preceded by swelling and inflammation.
Also, there are internal factors in the occurrence of dermatosis: disease of digestive system, metabolic disorders or chronic infection. The specialist said that you should pay attention to the area of the rash:
— the forehead – the disease of the small intestine;
— upper lip – the problem with the large intestine;
— eyebrows – liver disease;
nose duodenum;
— cheekbones and cheeks, and the stomach.
To determine the exact cause of the dermatitis, you should turn to specialists like physician, endocrinologist, gastroenterologist or immunologist. In addition, the doctor may prescribe treatments necessary to adhere to the prescribed diet. Basically permitted to eat steam/boiled fish, meat and vegetables. Also, don’t forget about grains, legumes and dairy products.
The expert focuses on the fact that an unbalanced diet can lead to changes in the sebum when it becomes sticky and dense. In consequence of which under the skin can form nodes that may eventually turn into pimples. Therefore, it is better to replace soda, cakes and pastries vegetables, fish, nuts, and greens.