The main causes of heart disease
Portuguese scientists in search of the leading causes of heart disease and blood vessels, investigated the factor of heredity and the influence of the circumstances of life. The results of their work was published in ECS.
In the study participated 1075 people. In about half, 555 people had ischemic heart disease, and 520 people were healthy and constituted the control group.
Among participants, cores, and among healthy, scientists examined genetic predisposition to heart disease and the presence of risk factors such as Smoking, immobility, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure. The researchers found that the group of volunteers with heart disease were a greater influence of genetics, but also with more than 73% of them showed the presence of three risk factors from the above five. In the control group, these factors had a place in the life of three people.
Scientists have concluded: if the lifestyle of the person a Yes or more risk factors of developing heart disease, the role of genetics is irrelevant. With each new risk factor for him will increase the probability to get coronary heart disease.
“The likelihood of developing the disease increases 3 times in the presence of one risk factor, 7 time – if you have two, and 24 times in the presence of three” — calculated by the authors of the project.
According to them, people with bad heredity, it is especially important to lead a healthy lifestyle — no Smoking, exercise, balanced diet, watch your blood pressure.