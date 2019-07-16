The main contraindications for the use of buckwheat
It is known that buckwheat has many useful properties. However, the specialists reported on the contraindications and the potential damage of this product.
According to doctors, nutritionists, buckwheat stimulates the lose those extra pounds, however, the claim about its harm to those whose diet for a long time, consists of it’s own. Despite the nutrients in this mess, she does not have the vitamins required for the body.
A large amount of protein, which includes buckwheat can cause allergic reactions in humans. Starch affects the digestive tract, but this can be avoided if steamed porridge instead of cooking and don’t often add to the meal.