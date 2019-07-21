The main costs for the maintenance of Pets in the United States
If you decide to succumb to the entreaties of children and still have a pet, you should understand how much it will cost the content. No matter whether you take an animal from the local shelter or buy from a breeder. In addition to the basic cost of food, toys and veterinary care (including sterilization) – you are waiting for and other costs that people usually don’t think about when choosing a four-legged friend.
Shipping animal home
In some cases, additional costs may occur even before you bring your “ball” home. For example, if you don’t live next to a breeder, you need to arrange transportation of the animal, said Vice-President of the American kennel club Gin DiNardo.
If you need to transport your dog in the plane, have to spend money on a special container for animals, which must comply with the applicable requirements of the International air transport Association. In the container your pet will travel in the cargo compartment of the aircraft.
If you plan to take the dog with you on Board, you need to buy a bag or box to carry the animal that will fit under the seat in front of you. In addition, you will have to pay the airline a few hundred dollars for the journey, my friend.
Daily care and services “nannies”
Many pet owners do not think about what their Pets needed daily care. And if you’re going to go somewhere in the weekend, you may need to surrender a dog or cat in the pet hotel. Of course, if none of the relatives or friends will not be able to look after your pet.
In addition, according to Caroline Evans, organizer of the annual forum in Cincinnati for those wishing to shelter dogs and cats, people sometimes forget that Pets need daily walking, and dogs of some breeds to do certain exercises. For services to care for the animals during the day, if you have no time, you will also have to pay.
The market prices of services for the care of animals may vary in each city. In the major cities to find private assistants or hotel for animals much easier but their services are more expensive than the same in a small town. According to Angie’s List day care for dogs costs an average of $42. A 15-minute walk with one dog costs $15-17, according to CostHelper.com. Each additional pet will cost another $10.
Vaccination and treatment against parasites
Breeders with a good reputation and many shelters usually spend one or two vaccinations at their own expense, but just in case, please specify whether it is necessary for you then to pay separately for this service. In addition, puppies or kittens will need additional care when you bring them home.
“Make sure that your pet has passed the necessary procedures and received the certificate about state of health, you will need to provide your veterinarian advises Godel Raymond, Director of marketing and communications for the Association of cat lovers. – This document will allow you to understand what vaccinations are necessary for an animal in the short and long term.”
Make your pet stay healthy, he needs his annual checkup at the vet. The cost of the standard tests for puppies under one year varies between $45 and $200. In subsequent years this amount is reduced by half. The vaccine can take about $150 per year. You should also consider that the medications for large dogs are more expensive. According to the American Association of manufacturers of the goods for animals, veterinary care for dogs, on average, leaves $235 a year for cats – $196.
Chronic or specific diseases
No one wants to think about it, especially when tiny charming creature crosses the threshold of the house, but some animals are more prone to health problems than others. In the first place, when they begin to age.
“There are dog breeds, which are prone to certain injuries, including hip dysplasia, or have problems during pregnancy,” says Caroline Evans. You can minimize the risk if you find credible breeder and buy an animal from him, or pick a dog of the breed that is not prone to health problems. However, no one can guarantee that your pet will never get sick.
If you have opted for a purebred dog, not a “mongrel”, make sure that you are aware of all possible problems and costs that this decision may entail. Insurance for a pet, which can cost a couple hundred dollars a year, is a good option, but don’t forget to read everything that is written is usually in small print. Some specific diseases, including hip dysplasia or common injuries of the knee, may not be in the list of insurance cases.
The life expectancy of your pet
Not all people know, how many years can a cat live. Godel Raymond says that in the home cats typically live 14-15 years or more. The same can live and many dogs, especially small ones. So when you buy the animal or take it from a shelter, consider the fact that your obligation to care for a pet can last for many years.