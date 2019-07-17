The main drawback of Putin ridiculed vivid caricature
In the network appeared a bright caricature of Putin at the G20 summit.
It was published on his page in Facebook famous cartoonist Sergey Elkin, which has repeatedly ridiculed the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
Alluding to the meager growth the lords of the Kremlin, Elkin portrayed the U.S. President Donald trump with the Shoe high heel, who calls Putin on the background of the entrance to the summit.
Users of the social network reacted to the parody:
“Figure is a lie, and a hint of it so-so, especially because the heel on the Shoe hurts low..”.
“Tibia 12 cm”.
“Alas, but then everything on the script: with bells on the horses turn into mice, the carriage into a pumpkin (although the term “cantaloupe”, I think is more suitable!). But the Russians continue to wait for miracles …”.