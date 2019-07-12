The main factor that reduces the immune system
For good health it is important lack of stress.
Immunologist Irina Baranov says, the main role in reducing immune stress plays. For its increase it is first necessary to create a favorable psychological atmosphere.
Immunologist Irina Baranova told the press the opinion that when the diagnosis of the patient is often not considered the factor of psychological health of the person and specifically its susceptibility to stress — that is fundamentally wrong. Before to prescribe medical treatment, it is necessary to ascertain the degree of psycho-emotional well-being, says Baranova. It appeals to studies that indicate direct effects of stress on the immune system and therefore overall health.
“About 90% of cases of deterioration of the protective functions of the immune system be in a state of heightened anxiety and nervous tension associated with stress at work, school, in transport, in your personal life and in dealing with other people,” explained the doctor.
The root cause of low immunity is the negative impact of stress. As a result, diseases in the body occur more often occur in more acute form. To cure a patient’s health care providers prescribe antibiotic and antiviral therapy, only more strongly weakens the body, stated Irina Baranova.
To improve the body’s resistance to diseases by strengthening immunity, it is very important to establish a sleep mode, to organize adequate nutrition and minimize stress, said the doctor-immunologist.