The main indicator of the health of the woman
One of the main indicators of the health of a woman is the girth of her waist. This is especially true of the fairer sex, who crossed the 45-year milestone. This was stated by scientists from the University of Iowa, conducted another study. The results of which were published in the scientific medical journal of the American Medical Association.
The experiment involved approximately 157 000 women. The researchers found that the greatest chance of developing chronic diseases women with a waist circumference of more than 89 centimeters. In these patients frequent companions became oncological diseases and disorders of the cardiovascular system that led them to premature death.
The presence of bulky fat on the waist area leads to disruption of the body’s sensitivity to insulin, the violation of carbohydrate metabolism and the emergence of various inflammatory processes that can trigger the development of cancer of the breast and colon in women.
The existing body mass index only shows the General indicators of human health. It can not take into account the type and location of fat deposits on the body of the patient. For this reason, in normal rate of body mass index (<25), is often not seen a decent layer of fat on the waistline in women.