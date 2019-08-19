The main judge of a match “Chelsea” – “Lester” has not arrived on time at Stamford bridge because of a ridiculous event (video)
Graham Scott
In the match of 2 Matchday of the English Premier League between Chelsea and “Lester” (1:1) was the forced substitution of the referee.
Graham Scott was replaced by the reserve referee Oliver Langford’s match at Stamford bridge debut in the Premier League.
This reshuffle has occurred due to force majeure – Scott stuck in a traffic jam on the highway M40, which connects Birmingham and London.
In the end Graham with the beginning of the match came in the stadium and played the role of the fourth referee.
