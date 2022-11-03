The main lucky winners of the end of 2022 have been designated. These are the four signs of the zodiac. Are you in this group
Many of us will end 2022 feeling tired, unsatisfied or satisfied. Who will be in this third group?
Astrologers named the four zodiac signs that will be lucky at the end of 2022. Thanks to the favorable positioning of the planets, they will have a chance to improve their lives and be successful.
Will you be among the lucky ones?
Note that by the end of 2022 Mercury will be in motion retrograde, which will allow these zodiac signs to take advantage of new opportunities to implement their plans.
On December 20, Jupiter will enter the zodiac sign Aries. This suggests that a new door will open for some representatives of the zodiac wheel. It is not only about your career, but also about your personal life. You will succeed in every area of your life.
At the same time, astrologers advise you not to waste time pr & oacute; it is better to direct it in the right direction to achieve amazing success.
It is also important to use your own wisdom in all this, listen to your own intuition and not to act against your will, just to please others at your own expense. Do not succumb to the propaganda and fashions pressed on us by the modern world and really remain yourself.
Everything will be fine when you start looking at everything from a greater distance. Then you will realize that at your fingertips is what the real YOU desires, and above all happiness, according to the astrologer, at the end of 2022 you will have only four zodiac signs – Taurus, Libra, Aquarius and Pisces.