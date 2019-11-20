The main matchmaker of Russia called Bogomolov gigolo and predicted Sobchak sad old age
The main Russian matchmaker rose Sabitova met film Director Nikita Mikhalkov, who has criticized the wedding Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov.
As she said in an interview with “Interlocutor”, Mikhalkov has the right to criticize.
“He’s a man, has a right, we live in a male society. The man is responsible for what is happening globally in our society. Ksenia and their behavior undermines many principles. She would have a husband like Mikhalkov: he would have her brain washed and put in place. Smart, talented, and rowing are not there and those” — complained Sabitova.
She believes that Sobchak chose nothing Bogomolov. “Xenia you have to wonder: what is this man next to her who swallows all and encourages all. Then don’t be surprised if he will become a gigolo. And all the symptoms of this is already there”, — said the matchmaker.
Sabitova also believes that the son will one day present Sobchak “claim for this entire circus.”
“These claims can not be oral, but quite real. I think that the nursing home, though comfortable, she provided. There is not even need to be clairvoyant” — sure rose.
We will remind that earlier Bogomolov responded to the attacks Mikhalkov.
