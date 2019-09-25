The main novelties of the Frankfurt motor show
This time the event was held at times more modest, since some companies ignored it.
But, nevertheless, International Motor Show IAA in Germany 2019 left behind a highly desired model.
Land Rover Defender
It is necessary to say about the most anticipated new product of 2019 – about the new generation of the British SUV. Land Rover teased its fans for many months.
The SUV is powered by D7x, which in fact is seriously modified and enhanced the current D7-based Discovery. Have updated Defender monocoque, double wishbones front and rear mnogoryichazhka. At the beginning, depending on the region in the engine range can include three petrol (P300, P400, P400e) and three diesel (D200, D240 and D300) unit for options of 90 and 110. All units will be combined with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system with two-stage “razdatkoy”.
The family Defender will include utilitarian three-door variation with steel wheels (index 90), the base five-door modification and luxury long-wheelbase 8-seater SUV (130).
Audi A5
At the Frankfurt motor show appeared updated family A5, informs a portal “110km.ru”. To know its members can by modified bumpers, a wider grille and all-led optics. For extra cost available dot-matrix or laser-phosphor lamps. The interior flaunts a digital dashboard.
In the power line A5 will no longer be the standard units for 150 HP With a low-power engine – 2-liter “turboservice”, which produces 190 HP Its more powerful version produces 245 HP Diesel range includes 2.0 liter TDI 163 and 190 PS All four versions of the augmented 12-volt starter-generator and a 7-speed “robot”.
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
C coupe-crossover German brand was a mix up. General Mercedes GLE Coupe appeared first on automotive market in 2015. However, the normal GLE changed the generation in September 2018, so the manufacturer positions the current debut not as an update, how’s the new GLE Coupe.
Crossover received an additional 39 mm long and 7 mm wide, and its wheelbase has increased by 20 mm. the Luggage compartment has increased by 5 liters (up to 655 litres), and with folded seats of the second row 70 litres (up to 1 790 liters). Inside there was a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, which is combined with a touchscreen media system of similar size.
European customers will be offered two versions of the GLE Coupe with the 2.9-liter diesel “six” (OM656): 350d 4Matic (272 HP, 600 Nm) and 400d 4Matic (330 HP, 700 Nm). Both cars are powered with 9-speed automatic transmission 9G-Tronic.
BMW X6 Vantablack VBx2
The Bavarian brand gave its fans an unusual version of the coupe-crossover X6 with the name Vantablack VBx2. The car is painted innovative paint Vantablack that absorbs 99.9% of light impinging on it.
Until recently this coating was only applied in the aerospace industry. BMW X6 became a pioneer, which painted Vantablack.
Volkswagen ID.3
The brand introduced the people’s electric car with the power plant, issuing more than 200 HP and a cruising range without recharging at 550 km. the Company has high hopes for its electric car.
The first sale will be a welcome 1ST series (from “first” “first”) with 204-horsepower electric unit and the battery capacity of 58 kWh (the range of up to 420 km). The maximum speed is limited to 160 km/h. later there will be minor variations with a 150-horsepower engine and the traction battery with a capacity of 45 kWh (the range of up to 330 km).
Smart fortwo EQ
Redesigned variants differ new led optics, and a modified false radiator grille. Signboard Smart prepulse with grid above the hood. Rear lights feature an exclusive four-section design. The color scheme was discovered new colors: Ice white and light blue Steel Blue.
The vehicle will carry a 82-horsepower electric motors (160 Nm) and Li-ion battery capacity of 17.6 kWh. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 11.6 seconds at ForTwo, 11.9 seconds at ForTwo Cabrio and 12.7 seconds at ForFour. Maximum speed in all three reaches 130 km/h.
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan — the first production electric car company. The basis machine is a new platform PPE (Premium Platform Electric), developed together with Audi specifically for electric sports cars. The main competitor of the car will be a Tesla Model S.
Equipped with machine will be two electric motors with a total output of 625 PS and 850 Nm. In a special Overboost returns maybe 2.5 seconds to increase to 680 HP. the First 100 km/h can be reached in 3.2 seconds and to 200 km/h the car accelerated for 9.8 seconds. Maximum speed — 260 km/h.
The battery capacity of 93.4 kWh allows you to place up to 450 km without recharging.