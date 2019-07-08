The main role in the movie “Mask” may Shruti woman
Previously, this role was played by Jim Carrey.
The Creator of the comics Mike Richardson said in an interview his ideas about a possible remake.
“I’d like to see in this role a good Comedy actress. I already have one in mind, but I’m not going to reveal names. So she agreed, it will have a long time to convince. But you’ll never know what might happen in the future. So let’s see,” says Richardson.
Interestingly, in the comics, women’ve already tried the Mask. The author also noted that the beauty Mask is that it can be received by any person.
Richardson also plans to reveal the dark side of a character who in the comics is much tougher than a hero of Jim Carrey.