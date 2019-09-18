The main rules of nutrition for problem skin
If you have oily and problem skin, prone to rashes, you can help a proper diet. Should abandon some products, while others add to the diet. About this dietitian Tiana Filkova, which had previously listed products for harmony and health, said on his page on Instagram.
The expert noted that a lot of the girl of different ages suffer from acne. Acne is a lesion of the sebaceous glands inflammatory and/or obstructive pattern due to the effect of external and/or internal factors.
What adverse factors trigger the disease:
- food.
- the toxic load.
- stress.
- insulin resistance.
- genetic factors.
- gastrointestinal dysfunction.
- hormonal disturbances.
As you can see, unfavorable factors are many. Are usually several complex factors, which alters the composition of sebum, R. aktiviziruyutsya acne..
Although nutrition is considered, according to scientific research as the third etiological factor, but it is the simplest thing you can adjust on your own.
A number of studies indicates that patients with acne there is a pattern: there is an active consumption of foods with a high glycemic index, consumption of dairy products, saturated fatty acids, junk food, nuts and chocolate, grilled meat. Conversely, the observed low consumption of protein, especially fish.
Dairy products and acne. Proven whey protein potentiates the development of acne, stimulates lipogenesis in the sebaceous glands, increases the level of insulin and IGF-1 concentrations (inflammatory factor). The most dangerous in this plan, non-fat dry milk powder, which can be found in the purchase bars, fast drinks, pastries.
Also in the red list fall: corn and sunflower oil, cocoa beans, roasted nuts and seeds, cereals vysokouglerodistoy (what is it, divine?).
Reduce the risk of acne: green vegetables, especially cruciferous vegetables, foods rich in omega-3 and fish as the main source of animal protein. And if briefly: the ketogenic diet. In this case, it is relevant and effective.