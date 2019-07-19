The main signs of prostate cancer

July 19, 2019

The main symptoms with an enlarged prostate, which can indicate cancer called Dr. Paul Stillman from the UK.

Главные признаки рака простаты

The doctor says that the most important and common symptom is urinary incontinence. Men often Wake up in the night, if it lasts a long time, you should immediately consult a doctor.

The specialist also noted that there is a connection between erectile dysfunction and enlarged prostate. To serious symptom the doctor will take a low libido.

The third symptom of prostate cancer is a weak stream of urine.

The doctor notes that often the signs of cancer are similar to symptoms of an enlarged prostate. Therefore, at the first alarm signals should be referred to a specialist.

