The main symptom of the possible onset of colon cancer
A doctor from Italy Renata Gili said that you need to know about colon cancer and how to determine who is at risk.
Most cases of colon cancer develop from some injuries, which may occur in the intestine, called polyps. Initially they do not consist of cells of a malignant tumor. Therefore benign tumors that over time can become malignant, — said Renata Gili.
According to her, most of all increase the likelihood of developing this cancer by several factors. It is the excessive consumption of red meat, meat-containing products (sausages), alcohol and refined sugar. Also at risk are smokers and those who are overweight.
Gili stresses that it is important to recognize the imperceptible bleeding as polyps can start to bleed for many years before the development of cancer. Colonoscopy will be able to confirm or deny the possible presence of growths.
— If in the stool is blood, it could be hemorrhoids, but there is a risk of 30-40%, which is a developing tumor. And since most often we are talking about an early stage at which therapy is working well, we must put aside the fear of a colonoscopy, which greatly increases the chances of recovery, — said the medic.
Now colorectal cancer is the third most spoken in the world and second highest number of deaths.