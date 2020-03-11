The main symptoms COVID-19: when to think about the test in Chinese coronavirus
According to the head of the world health organization (who), the situation with coronavirus “can be described as a pandemic.” According to who, over the past two weeks the disease was discovered in 113 countries, and the number of infected in the world exceeded 118 thousand persons, informs RBC.
The head of the who tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus said that over the past two weeks, the number of cases of infection outside of China increased 13 times, and the number of countries where recorded outbreak has tripled.
Tedros said that to date in the world more than 118 thousand infected, 114 countries where recorded outbreak, and more than 4 thousand people.
However, Ghebreyesus warned that the use of the word “pandemic” should not undo actions taken by countries to non-proliferation of the virus. Although it is recognized that improper use of it might “cause unwarranted fear and unjustified recognition of the fact that the fight is over.”
According to the head of the who, more than 90% of HIV infections were diagnosed in four States, including China and South Korea. 81 state, the virus never recorded, and in 57 countries identified up to ten cases of infection. He also thanked Iran, Italy and South Korea for the measures they take to stop the spread of the virus and control the domestic epidemic.
The speed of propagation of the coronavirus in the world:
- February 1 — 3.1 thousand were new cases;
- February 3 — 2.5 thousands recorded new cases;
- February 5 — 3.7 thousand were new cases;
- February 7 — 3.6 thousand were new cases;
- 9 Feb — 3 recorded thousands of new cases;
- 11 Feb — 2 recorded thousands of new cases;
- 13 Feb — 15,1 thousands of recorded new cases;
- February 15 — 2.1 thousand were new cases;
- 17 Feb — 2 recorded thousands of new cases;
- 19 February — 0.48 recorded thousands of new cases;
- 21 Feb — 9 recorded thousands of new cases;
- February 23 — 0,38 thousands of recorded new cases;
- 25 February — 6 recorded thousands of new cases;
- February 27 — 1.4 thousand recorded new cases;
- March 1 — 2.4 thousand recorded new cases;
- March 4 — 2.5 thousands recorded new cases;
- March 8 — 4 recorded thousands of new cases;
- March 10 — 5 thousand recorded new cases.
The main symptoms of the disease Сovid-19, called the Chinese coronavirus
Manifestations of respiratory syndrome for viruses 2019-ncoV can vary from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe pneumonia with respiratory failure that can lead to death.
While pneumonia can develop not always. In some cases, there may be symptoms of gastro-intestinal tract, including diarrhea. Severe manifestations of the disease may be respiratory failure that will require connecting the patient to the ventilator and assist in the intensive care unit. Against the background of severe illness may join a secondary infection — a fungal or bacterial.
Unlike the common cold or bronchitis coronavirus is a dry cough, not wet.
A second important point in the beginning of the disease fever may not always be. And even if it rises, it will still be lower than the flu. For example, 39 degrees Celsius is very rare. The increase in temperature and its values denote the severity of the disease.
Among those who have already identified a coronavirus, a lot of mild cases. Pneumonia when them not at all or very poorly expressed. Then, coronavirus infection can occur as a simple cold, can not distinguish them.
With a more severe course of the disease, patients may receive difficulty breathing, shortness of breath. This will be the main features of coronavirus.
Symptoms of infection by 2019-nCoV, is very similar to the symptoms of other respiratory viral infections: pain or soreness in the throat, cough, runny nose, headache, temperature of 37.8 °C, weakness, General feeling of malaise.
In more severe cases, when infection is lowered from the upper respiratory tract down (as happens with SARS), the symptoms are worse. Appear: a temperature of 39 °C, severe cough, shortness of breath, trouble breathing, chest tightness and chest pain.
If you have any of these symptoms, immediately seek medical help. Not sure you have diagnosed it is the coronavirus. Maybe it is SARS, which was joined by a bacterial infection or pneumonia. But in any case it’s complications that require medical monitoring.
A crucial role in the detection of the disease play data of the epidemiological anamnesis, i.e. the information about the place, the circumstances, conditions, where there was an infection. When the temperature of the body, sneezing, coughing and/or difficulty breathing should immediately seek medical help if in the last 14 days you have been in China or had contact with the sick, who came from there.
The virus is especially dangerous for people with weakened immune systems and the elderly, and patients with concomitant diseases, e.g. diabetes, chronic lung diseases etc.
The latest data on the spread of coronavirus in the world
In Italy coronavirus confirmed 10 149 people, it has killed 631 people. In Iran, the number of infected reached 8042, killing 354 people. In South Korea, more than 7 thousand cases of disease, 60 people were killed.
The total number of cases of detection of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 1000, and the virus was officially registered in all but 12 States.
