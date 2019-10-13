The main symptoms of high cholesterol
Cholesterol is a type of lipid that is present in all cells of our body.
And despite his “notoriety” (after all, most people know this substance as incredibly harmful to our health), cholesterol is required for the optimal functioning of all body systems.
More for his segregation the liver is responsible, although we, on the other hand, add it by consuming certain foods in which it is contained.
Cholesterol is also required for the formation of bile acids, responsible for the digestion of fats, it is participating in the production of certain hormones and is important for the health of the cardiovascular system.
Problems arise in the following case: despite the fact that it is a substance necessary for our body, its excessive accumulation in the body leads to serious disturbances and becomes really dangerous, so that it can be considered a “potential killer”.
And the most disturbing is that most people just don’t know that cholesterol in their body increased. After all, no obvious signs there.
But gradually it leads to development of serious disorders such as arteriosclerosis, hypertension or renal failure.
For this reason, it is very important to know how to identify the symptoms of this condition. Our body sends us signals, and they can be crucial for early diagnosis of diseases, according to health info with reference to steptohealth.ru.
1. Swelling and numbness of the limbs
Swelling and numbness of the extremities is an early sign of high cholesterol.
This reaction arises from the fact that the accumulated lipids disturb blood circulation, thereby reducing the access of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles.
2. Halitosis
Bad breath, or halitosis, is another very common symptom in people who have problems with cholesterol level.
Because this substance is secreted by the liver, excessive accumulation leads to disturbances in the digestive system, which in turn causes dry mouth and an unpleasant smell.
3. The feeling of heaviness and indigestion
With the increased level of bad cholesterol in the body there is a feeling of heaviness and indigestion.
The fact that an excess of lipids in the blood and liver is bad for the metabolism and prevents the normal process of digestion, especially when eating foods with high fat content.
4. Dizziness and headaches
Since cholesterol deposits in the arteries, blood flow is deteriorating due to interrupting the process of oxygenation of the cells of the body (oxygen saturation).
As a result the person can often experience dizziness, lose balance and suffer from severe headaches.
5. Problems with vision
Excess cholesterol in the body can also cause vision problems. And if time does not take action, then violations can be irreversible.
Often patients complain about blurred vision, they are concerned about irritation and yellowish bumps on the eyes and on the eyelids (the so-called cholesterol plaque).
6. Constipation
As mentioned above, the excessive accumulation of lipids in the arteries leads to disruption of digestive function.
And because the motor function of the intestine weaken, you might experience frequent constipation.
Of course, reasons in addition to cholesterol, can be any number, but this factor should not be ignored, especially in the presence of other symptoms.
7. Chest pain
This symptom is chest pain, it is easy to recognize. It’s almost always a signal that you need to seek medical help, and the sooner the better.
Of course, there might be something else, but often it will be associated with elevated cholesterol.
The accumulation of fats in the arteries impedes the functioning of the heart, it becomes harder to pump blood, as a result, can raise the pressure.
8. Fatigue and weakness
The feeling of tiredness, weakness and a constant desire to sleep (after hours) — symptoms:
Nutritional deficiency in the body.
Excessive physical activity.
Any disease.
If this was your constant state, then pay attention to yourself, it is very possible that this is a sign of high cholesterol.
Indeed, as already mentioned above, the substance acts on blood circulation and interferes with the process of oxygenation of the cells and therefore accumulates physical and moral fatigue.
9. Skin diseases
Rash and other skin diseases can also be the consequence of elevated levels of cholesterol in the body.
You may notice redness, inflammation of the skin or any discomfort (itching or burning). Often they can be difficult to cure.
10. Food intolerance
If you suddenly became intolerant to any food, it may also be due to the presence of problems with cholesterol.
Yes, the reasons may be many but the accumulation of fats in the arteries and liver should not be discounted.
The most common food intolerance is an aversion to meat or other fatty foods.
And if you have doubts that the reason may be, be sure to consult your doctor and take the appropriate tests. You need to know for sure.
At first glance it may seem that things are not so bad, but over time the effects can become more serious and our health (and even life!) may be at risk.