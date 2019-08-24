The main symptoms of liver problems
Doctors suggest to learn to understand your own body. Some changes in it indicate liver damage.
The smell of sweat
In diseases of the liver and kidneys change to the usual smell of sweat — the sweat begins to emit the aroma of boiled cabbage, due to changes in composition of substances, which allocates an unhealthy body.
Yellowness of the skin and mucous membranes
Perhaps the most well-known symptom of diseased liver. This yellow – a consequence of the fact that the body ceases to bind bilirubin, which begins to concentrate in the skin. Most often this symptom is observed in hepatitis and cirrhosis.
Hair loss
An unhealthy liver is almost always promotes hormonal disorders and hair first to respond to changes in the production of hormones.
Heaviness and pain in the side
It is well known: the liver does not hurt. But, as explained by doctor Sergey Agapkin, if you increase the liver is stretching the capsule in which it is situated, the capsule and sends pain signals.
Pain in the right upper quadrant can be caused by other diseases. But if in addition to pain people notice the presence of bitter taste in the mouth (usually in the morning), yellowing of the tongue or the eye sclera, it must apply for examination to the doctor.
As for the severity side, it can be a symptom of cirrhosis, hepatitis at an early stage.