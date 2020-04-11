‘The main thing – to move’: Arnold Schwarzenegger has prepared a set of exercises for active isolation

Hollywood actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger produced a set of training exercises for those who are in isolation. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.

'Главное - двигаться': Арнольд Шварценеггер подготовил комплекс упражнений для активной самоизоляции

Photo: Shutterstock

“You can do these exercises in a day, they train all muscle groups,” said 72-year-old bodybuilder.

Schwarzenegger urges not to relax and not go on about the laziness.

“If the exercise requires 50 repetitions, you are doing 50 reps as you can: 10 reps, 5 reps, 5 sets of 10 reps, 2 sets of 25 repetitions. Once you have finished the repetition of one exercise, move on to the next”, instructs iron Arnie.

Here he advises the Terminator.

Pushups:

  • Novice — 25 repetitions
  • Advanced — 50 repetitions

Push-UPS between the chair backs:

  • Novice — 20 repetitions
  • Advanced — 50 repetitions

Pulling up on the low bar:

  • Beginner — 30 reps
  • Advanced — 50 repetitions

The rise of the case:

  • Beginner — 30 reps
  • Advanced — 100 repetitions

Reverse crunches:

  • Beginner — 30 reps
  • Advanced — 50 repetitions

Twists with stick/bodybare:

  • Novice — 25 repetitions
  • Advanced — 50 repetitions

Squats:

  • Novice — 25 repetitions
  • Advanced — 50-70 repetitions

Lifting on socks:

  • Novice — 25 repetitions
  • Advanced — 50 repetitions

Pull-UPS:

  • Beginner — 10 repetitions
  • Advanced — 30 repetitions

If something to these classes you don’t have enough, Schwarzenegger’s there is an alternative.

“You can’t control the virus, but you can control his physical form. Improvisation is an important thing. The main thing — to move every day. Cycling, push-UPS, squats. Tamp the bags, get the bucket of water. Use light weight to have some resistance during exercise,” says Arnie.

