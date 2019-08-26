The major myths about diabetes of the second type
Unexplained weight loss, constant thirst and frequent urination — these are all symptoms of type II diabetes. The disease is very common, it is diagnosed in an increasing number of people, and yet, many of us still believe persistent myths about diabetes.
This is not a very serious illness. Is a dangerous delusion. In accordance with the data of the American Association of diabetics, two-thirds of patients with this disease die of cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes, directly provoked by diabetes. The life expectancy of diabetics, on average, 10 years less than a person without this disease. HIV-positive people receiving medications live longer than diabetics!
Obesity will lead to diabetes. A very common misconception. Of course, obesity is a risk factor, but it is not the only cause of diabetes. It is necessary to consider the family history of the disease, presence of hypertension, a sedentary lifestyle and many other factors.
Insulin can be harmful to health. In fact, insulin saves the lives of diabetics because it helps control the level of glucose in the body. Of course, much better if the person is a natural way to control sugar levels.
Sweet is canceled. Do not think that victims of type II diabetes will never have a sweet tooth. If you have a normal blood sugar level, you maintain a healthy lifestyle then a small amount of sweets does not hurt you.