The Maldives in Florida: the white sandy beach in the southern U.S.
In the world can you find beaches, breathtaking. But one of the most incredible beaches located right in the United States. Clearwater Beach — the beach with the whitest sand in the world — in Florida.
Directly on the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa is one of the most incredible beaches in Florida — Clearwater Beach. This place should definitely be on the list of places to stay, writes the Internet-the edition Only in Your State.
This striking beach is a popular resort area in Florida and the whole summer attracts people from all over the country.
To see the unearthly beauty simply arrive in Clearwater. View of the beach with a length of over 2 miles (a little more than 3 km) opened in the city.
Besides relaxing on the white sand it is also worth to admire and swim in the crystal clear and transparent water.
This place is popular with visitors of all ages. The beach is quite shallow, so perfect for swimming with children.
Located in close proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway (an artificial waterway created in the second quarter of the XIX century, along the coast of the Atlantic ocean and the Gulf of Mexico), the beach is easily accessible.
On the beach for guests there are plenty of sun loungers, umbrellas and dressing cabins. Just a few steps from the beach are many shops and cafes where you can eat. You can also go on a boat tour or take part in activities on the beach.