The man committed another murder after he was released, considered too old to kill
77-year-old albert flick of Maine was found guilty in the murder of Kimberly Dobby in front of her twin sons, which was completed in July 2018, according to NBC News.
77-year-old man on parole for committing another murder, arguing that he was too old to re-commit a crime.
Flick killed 48-year-old Dobby at the Laundromat in Lewiston July 15, 2018. Her children, 11-year-old twins were nearby. Video cameras recorded as they ran to mother at the time of the murder.
“I’m glad that the verdict is final, and I’m glad he’ll never be able to walk the streets of the city,” said a friend of Dobby, James Lipps.
In turn, the Prosecutor noted that saddened by the fact that children will not be able to recover from the effects of her mother’s murder. Now the boys live with her grandmother in Massachusetts.
“What happened to these children, just horrible. I know there’s a part of the family and we hope for the best,” he said.
This was not the first time flick brutally attacked a woman.
In 1979 he murdered his wife, Sandra, under similar circumstances, and prepared to slaughter her, when her little daughter was near. He was convicted of murder and served 25 years behind bars.
After his release in 2004, the flick was convicted of assaulting two other women in 2010. The judge sentenced flick to nearly four years in prison. A man was sentenced to eight or nine years, but decided to give a period of less than, believing that the man will be too old to commit any violent action.
After the liberation in 2014, the flick moved to Lewiston. Prosecutors said he was passionate about Dobby. He watched her and even ate at a homeless shelter where a woman lived. Witnesses reported that the killer and his victim was not involved in the relationship.
According to the state medical examiner, Dobby received 14 stab wounds, including wounds to the heart and lungs.
Flick can get 25 years to life imprisonment.