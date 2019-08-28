The man decided not to hurt the two girls and marry both
In the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, the man who met with two girls, both married, because I didn’t want to offend them. About it writes the site Unilad.
According to the groom, he didn’t want one of them suffered. “So I decided to marry both,” he explained.
According to Indonesian tradition, the man had to pay a ransom for the bride. The total amount that he paid, amounted to 10 thousand IDR.
In Indonesia polygamy is allowed. Local laws impose only one restriction: a man must obtain permission for the marriage from his first wife.