The man decided to make a window on the kitchen floor. That’s what he got

| August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments
Мужчина решил сделать окно на полу в кухне. Вот, что у него получилось

This unique idea the man was carrying a very long time, thinking over various details, and was finally able to implement it.

He created in the kitchen, an unusual window on the floor, which led into a real cellar for wine!

Of course, a wine cellar is not easy to create, should take into account all the nuances, and the man was able to cope with it.

Turned the cellar mlodzeevskii. There is established a special shelf and, in addition, you can select a different storage temperature.

Turned out just gorgeous! Comfortable and very cool!

