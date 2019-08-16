The man decided to make a window on the kitchen floor. That’s what he got
This unique idea the man was carrying a very long time, thinking over various details, and was finally able to implement it.
He created in the kitchen, an unusual window on the floor, which led into a real cellar for wine!
Of course, a wine cellar is not easy to create, should take into account all the nuances, and the man was able to cope with it.
Turned the cellar mlodzeevskii. There is established a special shelf and, in addition, you can select a different storage temperature.
Turned out just gorgeous! Comfortable and very cool!
