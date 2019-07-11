The man decided to show people how to boil water. The clip laugh of network users

Мужчина решил показать людям, как вскипятить воду. Ролик насмешил пользователей сети

On the Internet, a huge amount of information. Here, just for everyone. If suddenly we have some question or some problem, we “go to Internet”. And you can always find the answer to your question. However, sometimes the “question-answer” comes to the absurd.

It is reported Hyser.

Blogger Evgeny Tishchenko has posted a video on YouTube in which a man tells how easy it is to boil water using the pots and gas stoves.

Users appreciated the idea of the author. Video came out really funny, and it demonstrates how much unnecessary things spread over the Internet.

User comments are priceless.

