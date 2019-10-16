The man didn’t want to send parents to a nursing home and decided to put them in the basement
It often happens that the elderly need special care and attention. Because not all old people can take care of themselves. In most cases relatives take them to himself. But what if to get nowhere? Is to give to the residents?
The couple Sean and Ginny a small house. There are only three rooms.
One of them was occupied by their daughter, the second living son and daughter. In the third room living spouses.
Sean’s mom and dad all the time lived separately and did not need assistance.
However, Sean’s mother broke her hip and then forced to move in a wheelchair. Her spouse not able to care for her, after all, and he requires assistance.
Sean long suffered and did not know how to do it. To take to his parents, he could not. Wife offered to sell the family home and buy one more. But, alas, money for more spacious housing was not enough. Just had to send parents to a nursing home. But Sean couldn’t do that to them.
Ginny decided to take a loan to buy a new home, but the process was delayed. Then Sean decided to redo the basement under the room to pick up parents. Previously, there were old clothes and a small Billiards table. Sean made his own reconstruction.
He built a shower with toilet, small kitchenette and bathroom. It turned out ochne comfortable. Now the elderly can live comfortably and always be under the supervision of their children.