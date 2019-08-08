The man during the arrest and was bitten by the dog and police
In the German city of Rottweil 28-year-old young man bitten by police dogs. It is reported by Die Stuttgarter Zeitung.
It is noted that law enforcement officers managed to detain him on Friday evening, August 2, at the festival. Prior to this, the eyewitnesses said he was armed with a knife and bitten by one of the visitors of the festival. When the police stopped him, he found a knife and wanted to detain him, but they were attacked by his 22-year-old companion. At this time, the detainee fled. He was pursued by the guard dog, who was bitten, and police. Two law enforcement officials, he is also easily hurt. Both young men eventually arrested.
