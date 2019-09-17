The man during the operation, removed a 10-centimetre horn (photo)
74-year-old resident of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh of Siema Lala Yadav was operated in the hospital due to the unusual diagnosis. On the head of an elderly man after the trauma he suffered a few years ago, formed a real horn with a length of about ten centimeters.
Initially, this “decoration” not too bothered “cuckold”. However, according to India Today, the horn grew, and the farmer began to try to cut it yourself or with the assistance of a hairdresser. However, this did not help: the horn continued to grow. Then the Indian decided to go to the hospital. The doctors told him that the so-called cutaneous horn — also called Devil’s horn. He sometimes appears on areas exposed to solar radiation.
Surgeons cut off his razor and removed the root. Siamo had to recover in the hospital for ten days.
