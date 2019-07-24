The man-eater has left fishermen without a catch
White shark grabbed the catch of the fishermen.
With a representative of a fishing club, Sportfishing mark Columbia coast, which has taken a group of tourists on a fishing trip on Saturday, July 20, there was a curious incident. The fact that during a holiday in Cape cod Bay in the us state mA shark-eater, also known as the white shark, scared the boy and ate caught by the fishermen catch, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
The video portal has published MassLive, hear the participants of the excursion cried from fright. The small child immediately ran away from the ship. Costa is sure that in front of them was a shark-eater. “We just swam into the deep and caught two fish, recalls captain of the ship. – Pulled the fish, and see for yourself what happened: this creature jumped out and grabbed our catch. Directly in front of us. It was pretty impressive”.
The white shark or man-eater – species cartilaginous fishes monotypic genus of the white shark. Found in waters of all oceans except the Arctic. Is one of the largest predatory fish. Females are larger than males and on average grow to 4.6–4.8 m in length. There are only 3.5 thousand individuals.