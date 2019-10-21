The man made a roommate for the vampire and tried to pierce his heart with a metal bar
An American resident of the city of Bremerton attacked the roommate, considering him a vampire.
According to the Miami Herald, the man attacked the man because of what he allegedly confessed that he was a vampire. The attacker was trying to poke his neighbor in the chest with a metal bar.
The suspect’s brother said that the neighbor jokingly said, “a Vampire. So now I call the children?” After that, the suspect felt that his neighbor signed for his own vampirism.
At trial, the victim said that he feared for his life because the suspect is a serious problem with mental health, and he is physically stronger than him.