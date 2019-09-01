The man of the future: the beginning of the story
Humanity is rapidly approaching the point of bifurcation, when the Declaration on great intentions to finally break up with available opportunities. Incorrect model of development, which implies an endless increase in consumption, inevitably will undergo transformation, the rejection of quantitative evaluations of success and progress in favor of quality. Resources that are now abundantly being spent on things without which you can calmly do eventually become unavailable, and even war will not help – since the war “for the last drop of oil” and “the last kilo of gold” is simply pointless.
In times of such radical transformations, it is important to talk about the future. Probably, if doing this, Francis Fukuyama, he would call his new article “the beginning of the story and the new man” – so the world has changed over the past 27 years have passed since his “end of history”. Contemporary political and economic transformations, which became for a generation the “Millennials” the only reality, accompanied by an unprecedented technological breakthrough. The fact that there is no “end of history” in the 90s did not take place, not deny himself the author of the idea of a “last man.” And the fact that there will be radical changes, there is no doubt even the hidebound conservatives. The question is, what will they be and what kind of world will result from the expected shocks.
The generation living in our day, extremely lucky. Not so often witness the process of accumulation of a critical mass event, a direct consequence of which will inevitably become the next dialectical leap. However, the new global competition that takes place in the world, is quite different from the previous historical stages of the characteristics. The struggle is not for resources (although for them, too, just out of inertia), and not even for the best socio-political model of development of mankind (because there are prosperous autocracy and poverty of democracy). Struggle is unfolding for technology and people who create them and know how to manage them. Just yesterday, the cloning or mapping of the genome was the advanced projects of the world science, and today crossed a monkey with a human, and genetic tests become commonplace, available for a couple hundred dollars. Rapidly approaching era of artificial intelligence and augmented reality, which will radically change the world we know now. Each of us is already too much – in the real world and all its virtual avatars, and in the future will be so much that we ourselves will not be able to distinguish who of us is real.
The most visually available evidence of the new reality is the most capital-intensive companies in the world. The first “resource Corporation”, appears in this list, “Exxon Mobile”, is set in the fifties. All those above – either technology companies or service providers, or manufacturers of consumer products, without which can not do. Even fans of conspiracy theories, which explain all the political transformations in the world struggle for oil and gas (which, of course, still has a place), still, when you listen to John Bolton talks about “evil plans” of China for stealing the technologies and products of Huawei company, which allegedly spying on its customers. No, “Facebook” and “Google” don’t do that, only the Chinese and “Cambridge Analytica”.
Meanwhile, with each passing year it becomes increasingly obvious that the main resource for which a fight is the man. Please note, in many countries the education in the language of the titular nation offers to foreigners for free. Where do you think they will remain? There is no doubt that the influx of immigrants and their subsequent integration into American society is one of the main causes of technological progress of the United States.
Today leading countries of the world, primarily China and the United States, launched a competition for Africa, and global IT corporations, including all those “Facebook”, “Google” and “Huawei” intend to build hundreds of thousands of kilometers of fiber-optic cabling around and within Africa, to place in orbit satellites of free communication specifically for Africa. Why would it suddenly? In the hope of subscribers, their services and advertising business? It’s much easier – the population of Africa is growing fastest rate in the world, it is very young. There is a population of 1,2 billion people. Sooner or later they will get education, Western or Chinese, and, of course, the impact will be enormous. No oil and no trade does not bring in the end a profit as investments in education and technology. You just have to have patience and act strategically. The US and China can do that.
Understanding that a new person is a key element of the future world order, was the cause of the cancellation of taxes for young people in Poland. Worthy of attention and study of the education system and support young people in Finland and South Korea, other countries (actually, for professionals in all of these examples are well known). It is the awareness of the growing technological gap is one of the reasons aspirations of a considerable part of the Russian political elite towards political reconciliation with the West. The widespread adoption of mechanisms of equitable remuneration for the use of products of intellectual property, their protection will be one of the most important aspects of inter-state relations far beyond Europe, North America and South-East Asia.
The future state will be surrounded by virtual borders, the protection of which will be artificial intelligence. If today the introduction of the system of management of large objects can paralyze entire sectors of the economy or to cause a man-made disaster, why spend money on tanks? In a recent interview with a respected economist expressed the sense that the diplomatic representative offices of Ukraine abroad shall contribute to the increase of Ukrainian exports. In my opinion, if Ukraine will have something to export, ambassadors for this purpose is not required. But what they have to really contribute is to import the best foreign practices in the education system, research and development technician human development, investment in human capital and technology.
When the system collapses the already established views of the world, society, society, it causes anxiety, which is understandable. Certain symbols, values, authortity invalidated or require reinterpretation. The fundamental and inviolable contracts, knowledge have time to become outdated earlier, than they learn. This is a very appropriate period in order to implement drastic changes. However, any changes must come from a sober assessment of what resources we have at our disposal, which tools to use them optimally we have, finally, do we have a plan.
Unfortunately, today in Ukraine olusturur answers to basic questions – what type of economy we are going to build is mainly agricultural, industrial or high-tech what to do with the demographics of how to define the national idea and are we ready for the emergence of a multicultural society that seems inevitable in the world of the future. If we want to become the “breadbasket of the world”, we must have the world’s best technology of agricultural production. If our goal is the development of heavy industry, the queue of applicants must be in technical universities, not “legal”, “economists” and “foreign Affairs”. Today catastrophically there is no public demand for intelligence, morality, ability to think strategically.
Meanwhile, in the age of artificial intelligence, which is becoming a reality we know about it or not, the biggest value is getting the creative people who will be able to progress further. The world is quiet expansion in search of such people, who only superficially disguised as a struggle for resources or cultural cooperation. The main resource of the future is people are able to beat the artificial intellect in chess. Therefore it is impossible to change the earth for money, it is necessary to change knowledge, technology, future.
One of the reasons economic and ideological collapse of the “state of workers and peasants” was the original contempt of the Communists to the intellect. There is no point in repeating all the known facts about the stunning inefficiency of the rigid model of education and science, which still haunts Ukraine and 28 years later the demise of the USSR. No vast resources did not save a society in which prohibition was one of the main reasons for the collapse of the political system.
China we realized it in time and switched to a model where the ideology of socialism did not prevent the most active entrepreneurship. Only full disclosure of creative potential of man can become the factor in the nonlinear transformation of society and the state, which does not allow Ukraine to remain on the margins of history. A new story that begins just before our eyes.