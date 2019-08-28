The man posted a photo asleep at the workplace of the doctor, but didn’t expect the feedback will be like this

| August 28, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

The man posted a photo asleep at the workplace of the doctor, but didn’t expect the feedback will be like this

It happened in Mexico, when one of the patients, going to the doctor, found him sleeping in the workplace.

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

With the phrase “for what we pay them?” the man posted a photo online.

He seems to have hoped that users will support his position, but it turned out otherwise.

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

Users supported the doctor, writing that he is not an easy job, and tired – this is normal.

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

Also in support of the doctor’s people began to send similar photos.

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

They thus wanted to show that doctors often overlook the forced part-time work and often so exhausted that sleep anywhere.

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

In addition, they experience not only physical but also moral burden, because through them passes a lot of concerned and frightened sick people!

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

In the end, the author of the first photos even shamed.

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

Indeed, people are not robots, and each is sometimes too tired.

Мужчина выложил фото уснувшего на рабочем месте врача, но не ожидал, что реакция пользователей будет такой

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr