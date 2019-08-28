The man posted a photo asleep at the workplace of the doctor, but didn’t expect the feedback will be like this
It happened in Mexico, when one of the patients, going to the doctor, found him sleeping in the workplace.
With the phrase “for what we pay them?” the man posted a photo online.
He seems to have hoped that users will support his position, but it turned out otherwise.
Users supported the doctor, writing that he is not an easy job, and tired – this is normal.
Also in support of the doctor’s people began to send similar photos.
They thus wanted to show that doctors often overlook the forced part-time work and often so exhausted that sleep anywhere.
In addition, they experience not only physical but also moral burden, because through them passes a lot of concerned and frightened sick people!
In the end, the author of the first photos even shamed.
Indeed, people are not robots, and each is sometimes too tired.