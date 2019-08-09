The man swim naked with the sharks, get a life (PHOTO)

Loading...

David weaver from British Columbia charged that last year in October, dived naked into the shark tank at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Toronto. It is expected that he will be found guilty in causing damage.

The man was arrested four days after the incident. But the sentence he will pronounce next month.

According to police, 12 October, he went to downtown, bought a ticket to the Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto, stripped naked and jumped into the shark tank.

That evening a huge crowd was in the Aquarium because there held the “night of jazz”, and some visitors took video of the incident.

Then the man started trying to get out of the tank, but again jumped into the water. It was only after he got out, got dressed, but somehow left his shirt and jacket.

Security aquarium announced that the photos from surveillance cameras shows that the man was accompanied by a female.

By the time police arrived to the scene, the suspect fled. He was arrested later.

During the preliminary hearing said weaver will appear in court September 19 for sentencing.

And at the end of October, the weaver will appear before another court, he is also accused of assault and harm to humans from Medieval Times, a show where the actors play knights and participate in fighting tournaments.