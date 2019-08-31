The man was able to build a hobbit hole and living in it for $100 a month
Dan Price decided that he wanted to abandon what we all used to be a standard way of life. The man works as a musician and photojournalist, but now only for fun.
First, he had everything: life and the city, family and children, work. But Dan decided that he doesn’t need that stuff, he didn’t want to live in “slavery”, which was considered a normal life. Deciding to give it up, he left and for some time lived in a tent.
Gradually, he was able to build a dugout in which there is everything necessary for comfortable existence.
In this unusual house even has electricity and Internet, so what is a man without limits.
The house turned out small, with an unusual round doors. Dan was inspired by “Lord of the rings” when it was built.
Dan lives simply, spending one hundred dollars per month. He makes that publishes a magazine, which draws on their own, and occasionally mows lawns.
He is necessary for happiness very little. Dan does what he truly loves and not thinking about how to survive. no, that’s life for his own pleasure, and that’s fine.