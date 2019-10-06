The man was dressed as a cat and showed the typical behavior of our Pets in the night
Nocturnal activity for cat — totally natural behavior. It is by nature a predator, sees perfectly in the dark. So, attacking your feet or Slippers, the cat just follows instincts. But despite this, often the increased activity of cats in the night-time gives the owners a lot of trouble.
That is what the roller is today’s hero. A man dressed as a cat, tried to depict the adventures of typical young domestic predators, since two o’clock.
Many owners of purrs faced with such a situation: one has only to lie down and get ready to immerse yourself in sweet sleep, how you will run the cat, not feeling any remorse.
To throw objects from shelves and tables is also a favorite pastime fluffy “terrorists”. And plenty enough, they go to their bowl of dry food and begin to crackle so all to hear, and then it can be thrown, People will clean it up.
Seeing these pictures many laugh heartily and accurately recognize them in your pet.