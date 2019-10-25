The man was temporarily blinded because of the games on the smartphone in the dark
Doctors warn phone users of “eye strokes” for gaming in the dark. A man in China was temporarily blinded after playing apps on your gadget in the dark. This writes the New York Post.
A man named Wang of XI’an (Shaanxi province), said that for a moment lost sight after he has played games on your phone with the lights off.
“I wanted to look at my phone and couldn’t see some words right eye,” — said Wang.
Doctors diagnosed him with occlusion of the Central retinal artery, known as “eye stroke”, a condition caused by the blockage of the arteries that carry oxygen to the retina. Eye clot can lead to serious vision loss if not immediately start treatment.
Dr. Wang, lei Tao concluded that the temporary blindness caused by “excessive use of electronic items”, which can lead to “excessive load on sight.” Vang claims that he did have the habit of playing on his phone after he went to bed.
Temporary loss of vision caused by games on phones is a growing epidemic among smartphone users, monthly about 20 young people suffer from this disease. Ley adds that “the level of permanent blindness from gadgets also high.”
However, U.S. experts have questioned the accuracy of diagnosis.
“To say that it was eye stroke, should be documented,” says eye surgeon Gareth Lema.
Lema said that occlusion of the retinal artery occurs in only 1% of the General population and usually affects older people suffering from “blockage of the carotid artery or valve disease of the heart.”
“Also, the stroke will be the whitening of the retina and thinning of the arteries, which will continue for several weeks,” he said.
Much more likely the culprit of the problems of Wang is “temporary blindness from smartphones”, temporary loss of vision in one eye due to the constant use of the phone in low light conditions. Luckily for Internet addicts can avoid this disease using both eyes during night sessions of smartphones.
Lema said that Wang “could also experience ocular migraine”. In conclusion, “I would not have used this case to raise the alarm.”