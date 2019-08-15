The management of “Dynamo” has decided on the candidacy of the head coach – media
Alex Mickle
Kiev “Dynamo” will appoint to the post of chief coach of the club’s 56-year-old Alexei Mikhailichenko, says Football.ua.
Today it will be announced officially, according to the publication.
The pupil of “Dynamo”, Mickle is the Olympic champion of Seoul 1988, silver medalist of the European championship of the same year the USSR team.
In the coaching career Mickle was the episode when he led his native club after the death of Valeriy lobanovskyi in may 2002 he took the post of head coach. Under his leadership, the Dynamo won two League and Cup of Ukraine, but after a bad start to the season 2004/2005 was dismissed.
In 2013 Ukraine took the position of sports Director of the team.
Yesterday the leadership of “white-blue” have sent in resignation of Alexander Khatskevich.