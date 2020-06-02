The management of Formula 1 has taken a decision regarding the holding of the Grand Prix of Italy
“Scuderia Ferrari” celebrates the victory of Charles LeClair in the Grand Prix of Italy-2019
In Formula 1 Grand Prix of Italy will take place on 6 September without an audience. This was announced by the mayor of Monza Dario Allevi in Facebook.
He also said that the management of Formula 1 has extended the agreement with the track in Monza until 2025.
“I called the President of the Italia ACI (Automobile club of Italy – approx. LB.ua) Sticchi Damiani, who confirmed that the Grand Prix of Italy held at Monza on 6 September. The race will be held without spectators. Also the management of Formula 1 has decided to extend the contract with the autodrome in Monza until 2025”, – said Allawi.
The season of Formula 1 2020 kicks off on the stage in Austria on 5 July on the track Red bull in Spielberg, and then another race will be held there on July 12. The government of Austria has approved the holding of two Grand Prix on its territory.