The management of “Ukroboronprom” have proposed to eliminate it
Deputy General Director of “Ukroboronprom” Mustafa Nayem and Roman Cooper advocated for the elimination of this concern and transform it into 6 corporations.
This was announced by Mustafa Nayem on his page in Facebook.
“It’s time to say this openly: the state Concern “Ukroboronprom” in its current form should be eliminated,” he wrote.
According to him, a significant part of the state defence industry uncompetitive, unlike private producers. The main reason for this is that the shareholder, or, in other words, the state, linking producers with unnecessary bureaucracy and regulation.
He also noted that “the current model of management of defense enterprises is not justified”.
“We know how you change this… the Ultimate goal of this path – the elimination of the State concern “Ukroboronprom” and the creation instead of the six corporations, specializing in: armored vehicles, rocketry, radar and marine systems, aircraft, and aircraft repair,” said Nye.
But, in his opinion, without direct and immediate participation of public authorities, the reform of “Ukroboronprom” can take years or be impossible.
“Now the reform of the Group primarily depends on the effectiveness of Parliament, with whom we are already preparing new law “On corporatization of enterprises OPK”,” concluded Nye.