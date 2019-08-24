The maniac who killed ex-girlfriend of Ashton Kutcher, may be sentenced to death
August 22 was held a regular meeting in the case of the “Hollywood Ripper” Michael Gargiulo — men, which in the 2000s was brutally murdered several women in Los Angeles.
All the while the police searched for the culprit in the death of Ashley, Ashton was part of the circle of suspects and worked closely with the investigation.
The court finally admitted the guilt of Garguilo. However, this case is not over — in the coming weeks there will be one further meeting, which will be known the fate of the “Hollywood Ripper”.
Under American law, the parties and the court to decide the fate of Michael. They will either sentence him to life imprisonment or the death penalty. No doubt, members of the Council there is a lot of controversy about which of these two options is more correct in this situation.
Recall, Michael Gargiulo killed the girl Ashton Kutcher Ashley Ellerin 21 February 2001. A man stabbed his roommate multiple stab wounds. This evening, the actor went to see him, but she didn’t open the door for him. As Ashton and Ashley were Dating for a couple weeks and were not familiar, the young man began to panic and decided to call Ellerin another day.