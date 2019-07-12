The manufacturer Barbie released a doll in the image of David Bowie
The American company Mattel, for more than half a century, producing Barbie dolls, has released the model in the image of ziggy Stardust — fictional character and alter ego of the famous British glam rock artist David Bowie.New collection presented on the manufacturer’s website.
“This collector’s Barbie doll, we Express our reverence to the cultural heritage of the musical genius, reinterpreted the rock-n-roll”, says Mattel.
Musician, Artist, Icon Introducing #Barbie as #DavidBowie, the pioneer of sound and vision whose music continues to show the world how to reach for the stars!
Shop now: https://t.co/QDpwbJqoI6. pic.twitter.com/NRNYIGhcXu
— Barbie (@Barbie) 11 Jul 2019