The manufacturer of the contraceptives used loss Serrone from McGregor in their advertising campaign (photo)
January 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
McGregor – Serron
On the eve in Las Vegas the long-awaited fight in the UFC, where American MMA fighter Donald serron, nicknamed “Cowboy” conceded the former champion of UFC Conor McGregor.
A reputed manufacturer of contraceptives VISIT on his Twitter account with a sense of humor and the benefits to the company toured the American who could withstand the Irishman only 40 seconds.
“Your cowboy stood for more than 40 seconds,” reads the inscription on the photo.