The map of MISSISSAUGA you will see the new street (PHOTO)

Bianca Andreescu continues to receive bonuses, and it should be noted, deservedly, for their incredible victory over Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.

The mayor of MISSISSAUGA Bonnie Crombie announced yesterday that in honor of the champion will officially rename one of the streets of the city and will continue to call Andreescu Way.

The idea was in the air for a few days, but in his tweet Crombie finally and officially confirmed that this really happens.

This good news is only one of many received Andreescu over the last couple of days, not to mention nice extras like a message from Drake, fifth in the world in women’s tennis ranking and appearance on The Tonight Show.

Crombie also announced a couple of days ago that will give Andreescu the key to the city.

In addition to all this, was talking about the parade of the athletes, although there is debate about whether it should take place in Toronto or MISSISSAUGA, continues.

Yesterday mayor John Tory told reporters the Toronto Star that he was prepared to arrange such an event in Toronto, if she wants it.

“If she wants a parade in Toronto, in the Toronto pride parade,” he said.

But he also said he did not want to take away the glory from her hometown of MISSISSAUGA.

“I’m not going to take her forcibly in Toronto. I don’t want to make it look like I was trying to lay her hands,” he added.

And let’s plan on holding the parade, it’s still not clear, but “at least”, her name called outside, and Canada is trying hard to show how she is proud of her.