The margin of Liverpool in the standings of the Premier League more than the total gap between the leaders of the other top 4 leagues of Europe
January 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
After defeating the missed match of the 18th round of the English Premier League “West ham” (2:0), Liverpool increased his lead in the standings from the closest opponent, which is Manchester city, up to 19 points.
Note that the leadership teams in the other top four European leagues (La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie a and Ligue 1) together constitute only 17 points:
- Spain – real Madrid ahead of Barcelona on 3 points
- Germany – Leipzig/”Bavaria” – 1 point
- Italy – Juventus/inter – 3 points
- France – PSG/Marseille – 10 points
We will add that among all the top 10 leagues of Europe the second place on this indicator takes the Ukrainian Premier League, where Shakhtar is ahead of Dynamo Kyiv on 14 points.