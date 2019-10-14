The market price of gas in Ukrainian: an increase of the tariffs
From January 1, 2020 Ukraine will change the formula for calculating gas prices for the population. According to Naftogaz, the gas price will depend on the market value of gas for industry.
What Naftogaz invested in the concept of “market price”? First of all, they were interested in, at what price this gas bought on the European market. On the other hand, the question arises of what the market price of the gas extracted in Ukraine.
Discussion in these matters were held constant. But there are many examples in the European Union, where the state itself regulates the price of gas, energy, coal based on their capabilities and economic growth, possibilities of the population. Because their application is expected, because they have to plan from January 1, must terminate rule of PSO (provider with special duties).
And that rule has virtually abolished this preferential gas price for households, which is in force. Preferential from the point of view that today people pay 6500 thousand UAH for gas, and the market price must be greater – for example, 8-8,5 thousand hryvnia, and in their plan are the minimum price 9600 hryvnia.
The market price in the view of Naftogaz means that if they buy in the winter, the European market gas at $ 300, it would automatically mean that all deliveries, VAT price to the consumer is 12 thousand hryvnia. And we’ll have to pay for it.
They have always been a lobbyist for the market prices to the public. It was because they were preparing for the fact that the transit contract, they will lose that it will be another subject’s and the money will not get to them. Accordingly, they will not be able to spend on their needs – bonuses, wages, doesn’t matter, actually – on its existence.
And here they were preparing for the fact that the price of gas will be so-called market (high), they will provide public services on gas supply and economy will benefit. And the most interesting moment – on what they earn? After all, they also like to buy gas at the market price in Europe and earn high margin.
And this is the whole secret of the so-called market price of gas in Ukrainian. The point is that they buy gas from the subsidiary at a cheaper price – roughly speaking, with all expenses for about 3500 hryvnias, all the rest is their profit margin. The company sells gas at 5000-6000 UAH, and on… 1500 UAH plus other charges – VAT, rent, etc. and is what they expect – for the purchase of gas, which is produced in Ukraine, for a cheap price, but it will be considered as a gas which came from Europe. That is, it looks not only as the earnings on the Ukrainians.
And it is looting the country. And they Rob her twice – once when you put the high prices and people who not using the subsidy to pay the price for the gas, and the second – when Naftogaz in fact forcing the state to pay the subsidy for a particular person. And if the price of gas was less 3,500 hryvnia, people might, and would not address subsidies.
Because now the company will again lobby for this issue with the rejection of the cancellation of the PSO. However, there has not canceled the decision of the Cabinet on which the PSO continues to operate – that is, it is not specified that it should end in January 2020. Although Naftogaz clung to the codes that have been adopted for activities GRF, gas networks and according to the requirements of the third energy package, the Memorandum of the IMF. And the government will have to continue it.
The price of gas is now too high. And as it was in years past, the price can rise in November. The final price will be in October, I think in the area of 7500 hryvnia, although would have to be 8500. And in November, the price was 9600 hryvnia. But, most likely, Naftogaz is not going. As the position KOBOLEV is to fulfill the Covenant Zelensky that people should be able to pay the tariff.
In any case, the price does not rise over 8500 hryvnia, increase of tariffs will not.
But the last word will be for the IMF – their position is key, because if they say increase in Naftogaz and the government will do this and will tell the usual tales of subsidies, discounts for the population, etc.
Yuri Korolchuk,
energy expert, co-founder of the Institute of energy strategy
Editor-in-chief