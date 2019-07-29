The market received analogue of the Nissan Qashqai, but cheaper
No, make Nissan not made concessions to customers. The initiative showed the brand Dongfeng. Mark updated crossover Venucia T70. New – simply turned Qashqai the second generation. The restyling has allowed the clone of the Qashqai to get a larger intake, body kits, led optics and modern multimedia complex.
Dimensions Venucia T70 markedly superior to the donor. At least the length of the car amounted to 4614 mm, and the wheelbase stretches of up to 2630 mm. by the Way the model in the future should receive the off-road version. It will be called T70X, although it is strange that the SUV still covered with plastic around. T70X will differ a plastic protective body kit and widened wheel arches.
The podkapotka novelties busy atmospheric Nissan motors with a displacement of 1.6 and 2.0 liter returns 121 and 144 l/s. Aggregated they 5MKPP, and a full CVT. For Venucia T70X also available 1.4 turbo 140 forces. On it the Chinese expect greater demand than atmosferici. Drive only the front. In China, the novelty is estimated at 13 000-27 000 dollars.
Despite its affordable price, crossover SUV Venucia T70. has a set of required options, and even a little claim to a place in the Suite. In addition to cross-modification, is expected to debut and sports a forced option. Cheap and affordable alternative will only design exquisite Japanese original.