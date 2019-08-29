The marriage before death: a resident of Washington threw a party before euthanasia
A man from Seattle (WA) chose the date of his death, and tripled the wedding and the party that day. Edition of USA Today described the key points and last day of the life of this incredible man.
In the morning he dressed in a blue Hawaiian shirt and married his partner sitting on the couch in his apartment house for the elderly. Then he went down to the common room decorated with balloons and flowers.
With elaborately carved cane he walked around the guests to greet dozens of well-wishers and friends of all ages, Church members and volunteers of social work. In lovely warm day, all the guests gathered in the Sunny courtyard.
Singing gospel choir, violinist, played “Ave Maria”. Seattle poet read an original play portraying fuller as a tree, with birds sitting on his head.
And when the time came, he struck with a stick, to attract attention.
“I’ll leave you in about an hour,” he announced.
“I’m ready for this, fuller said. I’m so tired.”
Later that same day fuller made two shots of light brown fluid — fatal cocktail of drugs mixed with Kahlua, his favorite alcohol — in a feeding tube in my stomach. He was one of about 1,200 people who used the law of Washington “Death with dignity” to commit suicide.
As such laws become more and more popular — they took effect or will take effect in Hawaii, in new Jersey and Maine in 2019, bringing in nine States are allowed to “aid in dying” — more and more people are suffering and terminally ill, have the opportunity to accelerate their death. Those who cite a variety of reasons — fear of losing their autonomy or dignity, becoming a burden to loved ones, to stop enjoy life — United by a desire to take control of their own lives.
In an interview the day before his death, fuller said he wanted to show people across the country how to operate such laws.
For him the decision to commit suicide at the age of 75 years was not easy, but never in doubt.
A long relationship with death
Death didn’t scare Bob fuller. She’s been with him since childhood.
He grew up in Hooksett, state of new Hampshire, the second of four children. His father was a furniture maker and her mother a housewife. He described their relationship as unhappy, but he was close to his sick grandmother and often spent time with them.
According to him, when he was 8, his mother, his father, seriously depressed, drowned in the river Merrimack. He remembered seeing her body in the water, and it was that injury that started his long, real relationship with death.
He called it a “default setting”: “If life gets painful, go to the river Merrimack”.
Friends fuller called it provocative, wise, witty and energetic, a wonderful singer and person who collected friends everywhere. He helped people who were recovering from drug and alcohol abuse after. He ruled the voucher program — now named in his honor — through the organization of Peer support LGBT people Seattle, which gave tickets to concerts and theater to those who could not afford it.
Being a nurse, he was also the unofficial assistant Manager in his office.
But his old “default settings” remained during the greater part of his life, a kind of hidden course of his life “out loud”, as he put it.
According to him, he tried to commit suicide in 1975, when too many were drinking after the divorce; he revealed to his wife that he was gay. Fuller moved to Seattle for school of nursing and worked as a psychiatric nurse at the medical center Harborview when gathered a handful of drugs, went to the nearest Park, swallowed them and lay down on the bench to wait for death.
He called for help, when it started to rain. He didn’t want to die in the cold and wet.
In the mid 1980-ies fuller helped take care of friends suffering from AIDS, and prescribed a lethal dose of medication one to finish his fight. But his own behavior was so risky that bordered on suicide. He contracted AIDS, and then lived long enough to benefit from the cocktail of AIDS when it was developed in the mid 1990-ies.
“I think I want to get AIDS, he said. — All my friends are dead.”
For critics, this kind of fatalism is a key issue laws on assistance to the dying. According to Wesley J. Smith. Smith, author and prominent critic of the laws, some patients with AIDS who decided to end their lives, could live long enough to benefit from the cocktail of AIDS, as did fuller.
But beyond that, to allow people to accelerate its death is a signal to the terminally ill that such a life is not worth living, he said.
“We should be very concerned that normalize suicide in our society, especially at a time when, in fact, on the other hand we say that suicide is an epidemic,” said Smith.
Whether such death by suicide is a semantic discussion. In Washington and other States where the laws about euthanasia, coroners prohibited from classifying the death as a suicide; instead, they list natural causes. Opponents, including the American medical Association, argue that “assisted suicide” is more accurate.
“Why should I suffer?
Fuller’s long been thought that if he ever becomes terminally ill and wants to control their death. This concept was reinforced two years ago when a woman in his house used the law of Washington. She explained the requirements for it, including that two doctors must confirm that you have less than 6 months that you are sane, and you need to request lethal drugs twice orally and once in writing, witnessed what has to be 2 people.
Last summer he went to the doctor with a sore throat. It was an aggressive cancer at the base of the tongue. He began a course of chemotherapy, but dropped out, saying it was killing his soul. Instead, at the beginning of 2019, he chose the date, may 10th, and started planning.
“Why should I suffer?” he said.
In the ensuing months it put its Affairs in order. It is up to the “space needle” and went on a trip on the highway on the Pacific coast with his partner Rhys Baxter.
The cancer had blocked his throat, making it difficult meal.
On Facebook he described his life — weight loss and the last meeting with old friends.
Fuller began to come into the Catholic Church, which he had visited. His spiritual views were hardly Orthodox, he considered himself a shaman, and described his impending death as a state of “eternal meditation.” The Parish Of St. Teresa in Seattle was a well known fact that he took a number of beliefs. Fuller was a favorite there, and he longed for the society. According to Kent Stevenson, Director of the choir, he sang in a gospel choir and read Scripture from the pulpit during worship, sometimes saying insightful or funny comments.
“It was hard to cry because he was so outspoken, said Stevenson. He was just an incredibly unique character, is fully consistent with his personality.”
The Roman Catholic Church opposes the laws on euthanasia, citing the sanctity of life. But the fuller decision was made among the parishioners. In the service where he made his last communion on may 5, the Reverend Quentin DuPont led a group of children dressed in white, who received their first communion.
They raised their hands and blessed him.
The end
When he hugged friends and sang at his party, fuller seemed serene, not giving any signs of rethinking. He also retained his sense of humor, welcoming the reporter, saying, “I’m dying to read your story.”
“You can find me in the sight of God. You can find me in beautiful music, he told the gathering. You can find me in a terrible, terrible bunch”.
He invited those who wanted to be with him in the day of his death. Friends gathered in his bedroom. He was dressed in a satin dark blue pajamas and lay down on the bed.
“It’s hard to be here, but I wouldn’t miss it,’ said Yvonne Kilcup from Tacoma – It really helped me. Now I’ll be with him until the very end.”
In the kitchen, two volunteers from the nonprofit organization “End of life” in Washington, mixed drugs and Kalou in a glass measuring Cup. They said they consider themselves to be midwives, helping to bring people of the world but not in it.
“You know, if you do this, if you get it, you’ll fall asleep and won’t Wake up?”, — said Stephanie Murray, giving syringes fuller.
“Yes,” he replied.
Fuller did injections.
After several minutes of tense silence he said, “I’m so glad we spent this time together.”
His eyes closed for a long time.
“I’m still here,” he said.
And a second later he was gone…